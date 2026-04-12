Jacob deGrom headshot

Jacob deGrom News: Earns first win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

deGrom (1-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out nine.

After dealing with right knee discomfort following his previous start, deGrom showed no signs of being affected and looked strong Sunday, striking out nine while largely holding the Dodgers' offense at bay, aside from a leadoff homer by Shohei Ohtani, in a winning effort. Through three starts this season, the numbers align with the dominance expected from deGrom, as he owns a 2.87 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 22 strikeouts across 15.2 innings.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
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