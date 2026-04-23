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Jacob deGrom News: Fans 10 in win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

DeGrom (2-0) earned the victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over 5.2 innings.

DeGrom dominated for most of his outing, racking up 20 whiffs and a season-high 10 punchouts. The only blemish on his line was the result of an ONeil Cruz solo homer in the fifth inning. Fantasy managers who deployed deGrom will likely be celebrating this performance, though there is minor disappointment in the fact that he was pulled one out shy of a quality start despite having thrown a modest 89 pitches. Texas seems hesitant to allow the veteran hurler to push his pitch count too high -- he's topped out at 93 pitches this season and has thrown less than 80 in two of his five starts -- but deGrom has nonetheless been excellent to begin the campaign, posting a 2.13 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB through 25.1 innings.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
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