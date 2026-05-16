Jacob deGrom News: Gives up four homers in loss
DeGrom (3-2) took the loss against the Astros on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out four across six innings. He did not issue a walk.
It was an uncharacteristic night for deGrom, who gave up two solo home runs in both the first and fourth innings of Saturday's loss. It was the second time in 257 regular-season starts that the veteran right-hander gave up at least four home runs in a game, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. DeGrom has yielded 10 home runs this season (tied for third-most in the American League) and has a 3.02 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 61:8 K:BB across 50.2 innings. His next start is lined up for next weekend on the road against the Angels.
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