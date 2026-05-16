Jacob deGrom headshot

Jacob deGrom News: Gives up four homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

DeGrom (3-2) took the loss against the Astros on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out four across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

It was an uncharacteristic night for deGrom, who gave up two solo home runs in both the first and fourth innings of Saturday's loss. It was the second time in 257 regular-season starts that the veteran right-hander gave up at least four home runs in a game, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. DeGrom has yielded 10 home runs this season (tied for third-most in the American League) and has a 3.02 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 61:8 K:BB across 50.2 innings. His next start is lined up for next weekend on the road against the Angels.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL West
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Dan Marcus
18 days ago