Jacob deGrom headshot

Jacob deGrom News: Lasts three innings Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

DeGrom (3-4) took the loss Friday against the Angels after allowing six runs on six hits and three walks across three innings. He struck out three.

The long balls continue to be an issue for DeGrom, and now he's given up 12 through 10 starts and 53.2 innings in 2026. It's easy to call this outing the worst of the campaign for the veteran hurler, who's also trending in the wrong direction after having allowed four or more runs in three of his last four appearances. With a 6.45 ERA and eight homers allowed over his last four starts, deGrom will aim to bounce back in his next start, which should come next week at home against the Astros.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 22
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Chris Bennett
7 days ago