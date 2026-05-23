Jacob deGrom News: Lasts three innings Friday
DeGrom (3-4) took the loss Friday against the Angels after allowing six runs on six hits and three walks across three innings. He struck out three.
The long balls continue to be an issue for DeGrom, and now he's given up 12 through 10 starts and 53.2 innings in 2026. It's easy to call this outing the worst of the campaign for the veteran hurler, who's also trending in the wrong direction after having allowed four or more runs in three of his last four appearances. With a 6.45 ERA and eight homers allowed over his last four starts, deGrom will aim to bounce back in his next start, which should come next week at home against the Astros.
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