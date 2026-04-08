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Jacob deGrom News: Locked in to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

The Rangers list deGrom (knee) as their probable starter for Sunday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Earlier Wednesday, deGrom relayed that he was already feeling much better, after he had experienced discomfort in his right knee before and during his most recent start in Monday's 2-1 win over the Mariners. The Rangers seemingly concur with deGrom's self-assessment, and barring a setback during his between-starts bullpen session, he'll receive the green light to take the hill on five days' rest during the series finale at Dodger Stadium. Through his first two outings this season, deGrom has submitted a 3.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB in 9.2 innings.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
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