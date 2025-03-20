Jacob deGrom News: Makes second spring start

DeGrom allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Mariners.

DeGrom made his second Cactus League start but has also built up in minor league games during the spring. He told Kenndi Landry of MLB.com that he feels good health-wise but was not pleased about his mechanics. Specifically, his shoulder was flying open, and deGrom couldn't keep the ball down with his slider and overall caught too much of the middle of the plate. The Rangers' ace worked his pitch count to 57, which is less than optimal at this stage of the Cactus League, but deGrom is expected to pitch when his turn comes up in the opening week of the regular season.