Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob deGrom headshot

Jacob deGrom News: Making Cactus debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 9:29am

DeGrom will make his first Cactus League start Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom is also set to throw his first round of live batting practice Saturday after spending the past few weeks throwing bullpen sessions. The veteran right-hander will have slightly less than three weeks after his first spring appearance to ramp up for Opening Day, and missing most of the last two seasons makes it even more likely he begins the season under some workload restrictions.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now