Jacob deGrom News: Making Cactus League debut Friday

DeGrom will make his first Cactus League start next Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom is set to throw his first round of live batting practice Saturday in preparation for his first spring start, after spending the past few weeks throwing bullpen sessions. The veteran right-hander will have slightly less than three weeks after his first spring appearance to ramp up for Opening Day. Given he missed most of the last two seasons, it seems likely he begins the season under some workload restrictions.