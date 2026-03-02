Jacob deGrom News: Making spring debut Wednesday

DeGrom will make his first spring start in the Rangers' exhibition game against Team Brazil on Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

The Rangers have been slowly building deGrom up in spring training, with the veteran right-hander limited to bullpen sessions and live batting practices. He'll take the mound for Wednesday's exhibition contest, and Rangers manager Skip Schumaker told reporters Monday that he expects deGrom to make three or four appearances before the end of camp, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. DeGrom went 12-8 across 30 starts in 2025 with a 2.97 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 185:37 K:BB in 172.2 innings, which were his most frames thrown in a season since 2019 as a member of the Mets.