Jacob deGrom News: On pitch limit in debut

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that he expects deGrom to be limited to around 75 pitches or five innings in Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In an effort to help deGrom maintain health after he was limited to just nine starts in the big leagues between the past two seasons while recovering from his second career Tommy John surgery, the Rangers eased him along slowly during spring training. He made just three spring appearances and built up to four innings and 70 pitches in his final outing Tuesday, so deGrom will see only a slight increase in his projected workload in his season debut. While the potential five-inning limit caps deGrom's upside as a DFS option for Sunday, fantasy managers in redraft leagues will likely still want to keep the right-hander in their lineups.