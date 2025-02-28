Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob deGrom headshot

Jacob deGrom News: On track for mid-March spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 7:19am

DeGrom will throw the first of what will likely be a few live batting practice sessions this weekend before he'll be ready to appear in a Cactus League game, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

That schedule likely lines deGrom up to make his Cactus League debut in the second week of March. It's a quick turnaround between then and Opening Day, but the Rangers are understandably being careful with deGrom this spring after he missed most of the last two seasons following Tommy John surgery in June 2023, the second of his career. The two-time Cy Young winner might have a relatively limited workload early on this season.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now