Jacob deGrom News: On track for mid-March spring debut

DeGrom will throw the first of what will likely be a few live batting practice sessions this weekend before he'll be ready to appear in a Cactus League game, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

That schedule likely lines deGrom up to make his Cactus League debut in the second week of March. It's a quick turnaround between then and Opening Day, but the Rangers are understandably being careful with deGrom this spring after he missed most of the last two seasons following Tommy John surgery in June 2023, the second of his career. The two-time Cy Young winner might have a relatively limited workload early on this season.