Jacob deGrom News: Pitch count gets up early
DeGrom allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three over four scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.
While he pitched well, the Mariners were able to run deGrom's pitch count up early, as he exited with 88 pitches (57 strikes) in his four frames. This was his shortest outing of the season and also included a season low for strikeouts, but it was his first scoreless start of the year. The veteran right-hander has maintained a 2.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB through 19.2 innings this season. DeGrom is projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.
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