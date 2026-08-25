Jacob deGrom headshot

Jacob deGrom News: Shelled for eight runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

DeGrom (9-9) took the loss Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing eight runs on six hits and five walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings.

DeGrom endured a disastrous 42-pitch first inning in which Chicago plated six runs, matching his season high allowed in any full-length start this season. The right-hander remained in the game into the fourth before departing with runners aboard, and two more runs were ultimately charged to him. DeGrom has now surrendered at least five runs in three of his six starts since the All-Star break. Through 130.1 innings this season, he owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 159:37 K:BB. He's slated to face the Athletics at home in his next start.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
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