Jacob deGrom News: Starting Thursday vs. Washington

DeGrom (triceps) has been cleared to start Thursday's game against the Nationals in Arlington, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom experienced right triceps fatigue in his previous start last Thursday against the Angels, throwing just two innings before exiting the contest. Imaging over the weekend revealed nothing concerning, and after checking out fine following a bullpen session Tuesday, deGrom will be ready to make his next turn through the rotation. DeGrom hasn't completed six frames in any of his last six starts, and it's possible that the Rangers look to monitor his workload carefully coming back from the arm issue.