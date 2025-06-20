Jacob deGrom News: Strikes out seven in win

DeGrom (7-2) earned the win against the Pirates on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings.

DeGrom retired the first 11 batters he faced before allowing two runs in the fourth inning. The 37-year-old generated 12 whiffs on 84 pitches and has now delivered four straight quality starts and 12 consecutive outings yielding two earned runs or fewer. He'll carry a 2.24 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 87:18 K:BB across 88.1 innings into a road matchup with the Orioles next week.