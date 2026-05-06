Jacob deGrom headshot

Jacob deGrom News: Tagged for six runs Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

DeGrom (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6.1 innings.

DeGrom was hit hard early, surrendering three runs over the first two innings, including a two-run homer by Ryan McMahon. He later gave up another long ball to Jazz Chisholm in the sixth as New York continued to square him up. The six runs and two homers allowed were both season highs for the veteran right-hander, though he also recorded an out in the seventh inning for the first time this year. Prior to Tuesday, deGrom had allowed just four runs across his previous five starts. Fantasy managers can still take comfort in the strikeout production, as he recorded seven punchouts for the fourth time in seven starts this season. DeGrom now owns a 3.11 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 47:8 K:BB across 37.2 innings and is scheduled to face the Cubs next, this weekend.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks & Props for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks & Props for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Eric Timm
13 days ago