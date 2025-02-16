Jacob deGrom News: Throws first session at camp
DeGrom threw a bullpen session Saturday, his first since the start of training camp, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom entered camp healthy after dealing with a second Tommy John elbow surgery that wiped out much of 2023 and 2024. The right-hander made three starts last September and recorded a 1.69 ERA over 10.2 innings. A healthy deGrom is key for the Rangers, who have won seven of the pitcher's nine starts over the last two seasons.
