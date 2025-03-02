Jacob deGrom News: Throws live BP

DeGrom threw live batting practice Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. "He looked good," manager Bruce Bochy said. "He looked like Jacob; the stuff, everything. He felt good. I think he came out of it fine."

DeGrom threw 25 pitches (14 strikes) in his first live BP session of spring. One person on hand estimated he was throwing at about 80-90 percent. The 36-year-old deGrom is looking for his first full healthy season since 2020; he's made just 35 starts over the last four seasons. Despite what has been a deliberate pace in deGrom's ramp up, Bochy expects the pitcher to be ready when the regular season begins. He'll make his first spring start this coming Friday.