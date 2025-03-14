Fantasy Baseball
Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom News: Throws three innings in minors game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

DeGrom (illness) threw three innings in a minor-league game Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom had to be scratched from a scheduled appearance Thursday due to a stomach virus, but it wound up setting him back only one day and shouldn't affect his readiness for the start of the season. The Rangers plan to start deGrom at the back-end of their rotation once the regular season begins as part of a plan to monitor his workload.

