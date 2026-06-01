Jacob deGrom News: Tosses five scoreless frames in win

DeGrom (4-4) threw five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and issuing one walk while striking out eight batters to earn the win over St. Louis on Monday.

DeGrom dominated the Cardinals' lineup, racking up 17 whiffs and notching eight punchouts in just five innings. He didn't go deep enough for a quality start after having tossed 91 pitches, but this was nonetheless among his better outings this season. DeGrom had a bit of a rough patch in May during which he allowed 10 runs over nine frames across two starts, but he's bounced back by yielding just two runs across 11 innings over his subsequent two apperances. The veteran righty's numbers aren't quite at peak levels this season, but he's been both healthy and good, posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 78:13 over 64.2 frames.