Jacob deGrom News: Vintage performance in third win
DeGrom (3-2) notched the win Sunday against the Cubs, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out 10.
On the heels of giving up a season-worst six runs in his last appearance versus the Yankees, deGrom bounced back in a big way with his longest outing of the season against the red-hot Cubs on Sunday. The 37-year-old right-hander delivered a vintage showing, generating a staggering 23 whiffs en route to matching a season high in punchouts. DeGrom will bring an outstanding 2.62 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 57:8 K:BB over 44.2 innings into his next scheduled start versus the division-rival Astros next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2812 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More