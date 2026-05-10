Jacob deGrom headshot

Jacob deGrom News: Vintage performance in third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

DeGrom (3-2) notched the win Sunday against the Cubs, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out 10.

On the heels of giving up a season-worst six runs in his last appearance versus the Yankees, deGrom bounced back in a big way with his longest outing of the season against the red-hot Cubs on Sunday. The 37-year-old right-hander delivered a vintage showing, generating a staggering 23 whiffs en route to matching a season high in punchouts. DeGrom will bring an outstanding 2.62 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 57:8 K:BB over 44.2 innings into his next scheduled start versus the division-rival Astros next weekend.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
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