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Jacob Gonzalez News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 8:35am

The White Sox selected Gonzalez's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Gonzalez will provide the White Sox with extra infield depth and a power bat to help make up for the loss of Munetaka Murakami, who landed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring strain. Gonzalez has experience fielding all four infield positions -- primarily second base and shortstop -- which could help him crack the starting nine somewhat regularly while he's in the big leagues. Jordan Leasure (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Jacob Gonzalez
Chicago White Sox
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