Jacob Gonzalez News: First RBI of career
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk Wednesday against the Twins.
Gonzalez drew his fourth straight start at first base in the absence of Munetaka Murakami (hamstring), and he collected his first career RBI with a two-run single in the first inning. He now has at least one hit in three of his first four appearances in the majors. Prior to his promotion, Gonzalez blasted 18 home runs across 238 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte, though he had little track record of power throughout the rest of his minor-league career.
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