Jacob Gonzalez News: Joining big club
The White Sox are expected to select Gonzalez's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
With Munetaka Murakami (hamstring) headed toward a multi-week stay on the injured list, the White Sox will call up another young slugger in Gonzalez. After struggling at the plate throughout most of his minor-league career, the 23-year-old has put the pieces together this season while slashing .292/.401/.610 with 17 homers, 55 RBI, 39 runs and seven steals through 51 games at Charlotte. He operates primarily as a middle infielder but has experience at the corners as well, which will give the White Sox some extra lineup flexibility while they attempt to replace their most productive bat.
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