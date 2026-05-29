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Jacob Gonzalez News: Joining big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The White Sox are expected to select Gonzalez's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

With Munetaka Murakami (hamstring) headed toward a multi-week stay on the injured list, the White Sox will call up another young slugger in Gonzalez. After struggling at the plate throughout most of his minor-league career, the 23-year-old has put the pieces together this season while slashing .292/.401/.610 with 17 homers, 55 RBI, 39 runs and seven steals through 51 games at Charlotte. He operates primarily as a middle infielder but has experience at the corners as well, which will give the White Sox some extra lineup flexibility while they attempt to replace their most productive bat.

Jacob Gonzalez
Chicago White Sox
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