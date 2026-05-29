Jacob Gonzalez News: Joining big club

The White Sox are expected to select Gonzalez's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

With Munetaka Murakami (hamstring) headed toward a multi-week stay on the injured list, the White Sox will call up another young slugger in Gonzalez. After struggling at the plate throughout most of his minor-league career, the 23-year-old has put the pieces together this season while slashing .292/.401/.610 with 17 homers, 55 RBI, 39 runs and seven steals through 51 games at Charlotte. He operates primarily as a middle infielder but has experience at the corners as well, which will give the White Sox some extra lineup flexibility while they attempt to replace their most productive bat.