Jacob Gonzalez News: Sitting against lefty
Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Sunday's affair with the Red Sox.
With southpaw Patrick Sandoval taking the mound for Boston, Gonzalez will sit out Sunday's rubber match. Jared Triolo will take over at shortstop and lead off for Pittsburgh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Gonzalez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 3017 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Gonzalez See More