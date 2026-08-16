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Jacob Gonzalez News: Sitting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:07pm

Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Sunday's affair with the Red Sox.

With southpaw Patrick Sandoval taking the mound for Boston, Gonzalez will sit out Sunday's rubber match. Jared Triolo will take over at shortstop and lead off for Pittsburgh.

Jacob Gonzalez
Pittsburgh Pirates
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