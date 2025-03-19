Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Hurtubise headshot

Jacob Hurtubise News: Still in mix for outfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Hurtubise and Blake Dunn remain in camp competing for the final spot in the outfield, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Rosecrans' latest roster projection has Dunn claiming the final outfield slot, but Hurtibise is having a moment this spring. He's batting .310/.487/.517 through 19 Cactus League games. Both Hurtubise and Dunn made major-league debuts in 2024.

Jacob Hurtubise
Cincinnati Reds
