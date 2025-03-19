Jacob Hurtubise News: Still in mix for outfield

Hurtubise and Blake Dunn remain in camp competing for the final spot in the outfield, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Rosecrans' latest roster projection has Dunn claiming the final outfield slot, but Hurtibise is having a moment this spring. He's batting .310/.487/.517 through 19 Cactus League games. Both Hurtubise and Dunn made major-league debuts in 2024.