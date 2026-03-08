Jacob Latz headshot

Jacob Latz News: Battles into fourth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 10:42am

Latz allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Giants.

Latz's third Cactus League start was a grind. After an efficient 1-2-3 first inning, the left-hander needed 18 pitches for the second frame. The walks also drove up his pitch count, and by the time he started the fourth inning, Latz's velocity diminished. Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Rangers have been concerned about Latz being a viable starter and his ability to carry velocity throughout a game. He's currently being evaluated along with Kumar Rocker for the final spot in the rotation.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Latz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Latz See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
2 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
5 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
80 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
169 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
175 days ago