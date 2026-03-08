Jacob Latz News: Battles into fourth inning
Latz allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Giants.
Latz's third Cactus League start was a grind. After an efficient 1-2-3 first inning, the left-hander needed 18 pitches for the second frame. The walks also drove up his pitch count, and by the time he started the fourth inning, Latz's velocity diminished. Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Rangers have been concerned about Latz being a viable starter and his ability to carry velocity throughout a game. He's currently being evaluated along with Kumar Rocker for the final spot in the rotation.
