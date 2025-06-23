Jacob Latz News: Confirmed to start Tuesday

Latz will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Latz was technically available out of the bullpen for Monday's 6-0 loss to the Orioles, but the Rangers stayed away from him so that he'll be available to take the hill Tuesday for his second start of the season. The left-hander tossed 5.2 innings and 82 pitches in his most recent relief appearance Thursday against the Royals, so Latz will likely be operating as a traditional starter Tuesday rather than leading off a bullpen game. He's expected to head back to the bullpen after Tuesday's outing, as the Rangers are likely to get Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) back from the injured list later this week.