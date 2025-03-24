Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Latz News: Could still win bullpen spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Latz was spotted at Globe Life Field on Monday and could win a spot in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Latz was sent to minor-league camp in early March, but he remains under consideration for a multi-inning relief role and could be the favorite to nab the last spot in the Texas bullpen. The 28-year-old made 46 appearances in relief for the Rangers in 2024, posting a 3.71 ERA and 40:27 K:BB over 43.2 frames.

