Jacob Latz News: Four scoreless innings Saturday

Latz struck out three and walked one across four scoreless and hitless innings in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

With Jacob deGrom scratched due to neck stiffness, Latz made the spot start for Texas after he lost out to Kumar Rocker for the fifth spot in Texas' rotation over the spring. Latz made easy work of the Phillies on 68 pitches but didn't factor into the decision. As long as deGrom is cleared for his next start next weekend, Latz should slot back into a long-relief role in the bullpen.