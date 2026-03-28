Jacob Latz News: Four scoreless innings Saturday
Latz struck out three and walked one across four scoreless and hitless innings in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.
With Jacob deGrom scratched due to neck stiffness, Latz made the spot start for Texas after he lost out to Kumar Rocker for the fifth spot in Texas' rotation over the spring. Latz made easy work of the Phillies on 68 pitches but didn't factor into the decision. As long as deGrom is cleared for his next start next weekend, Latz should slot back into a long-relief role in the bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Latz See More
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review2 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West22 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review25 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches100 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Latz See More