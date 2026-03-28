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Jacob Latz News: Four scoreless innings Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Latz struck out three and walked one across four scoreless and hitless innings in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

With Jacob deGrom scratched due to neck stiffness, Latz made the spot start for Texas after he lost out to Kumar Rocker for the fifth spot in Texas' rotation over the spring. Latz made easy work of the Phillies on 68 pitches but didn't factor into the decision. As long as deGrom is cleared for his next start next weekend, Latz should slot back into a long-relief role in the bullpen.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
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