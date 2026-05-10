Jacob Latz News: Locks down six-out save

Latz secured the save Sunday against the Cubs, throwing two clean innings. He struck out one.

Latz continues to cement himself as the favorite for saves with the Rangers. The 30-year-old left-hander has successfully converted all four of his save opportunities in 2026, also turning in nine consecutive scoreless outings. Overall, Latz owns a tidy 0.87 ERA, 0.44 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 20.2 innings so far.