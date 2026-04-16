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Jacob Latz News: Logs another scoreless outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 5:33am

Latz retired all three batters faced in a scoreless eighth inning of Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Latz didn't allow a hit or run for the sixth time in eight appearances. Batters were 0-for-29 against him to start the season before Max Muncy took him deep April 10, and they're just 3-for-35 overall off the left-hander. Latz competed for a rotation spot during spring training but struggled, giving up 14 earned runs over 15.2 innings, and eventually began 2026 in the bullpen. He's not yet part of the group that's been give save opportunities, but Latz has emerged as a trusted late-inning arm for manager Skip Schumaker.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
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