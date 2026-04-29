Jacob Latz News: Logs two-inning save
Latz earned the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Yankees, allowing a hit while striking out one across two scoreless innings.
Latz now has saves in back-to-back appearances, his first two of the season. The southpaw has been excellent of late, holding opponents scoreless in his last six outings (6.1 innings), allowing just two hits and no walks in that span. Latz's ERA sits at 1.08 on the year with a 0.48 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 16.2 innings as he's established himself as one of the Rangers' go-to late-inning arms.
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