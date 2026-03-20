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Jacob Latz News: Losing velocity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 7:25am

Latz allowed nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings in Thursday's spring start against the Brewers.

Latz picked an unfortunate time to post this clunker, coming one day after his competitor the final rotation spot, Kumar Rocker, threw four scoreless frames. The former was twice removed from Thursday's game only to re-enter later. As troublesome as the results were, Latz once again experienced a dip in velocity on his four-seamer; the pitch averaged between 94-96 mph the first two innings before dipping to 90-92 in the third and fourth frames. At this point in spring training, Latz and Rocker are trending in opposite directions. While no decision has been made, signs point to Rocker securing the final rotation spot, and Latz, with diminishing velocity deeper into games, becoming a potential bullpen piece.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
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