Jacob Latz News: Makes second relief appearance
Latz struck out two over a scoreless seventh inning in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Reds.
Latz, who made a fill-in start for Jacob deGrom last week, has seamlessly transitioned to the bullpen. Saturday's outing was his second straight scoreless relief appearance. The Rangers are concerned with the left-hander's ability to get deep into games as a starter, but Latz could be effective in shorter bursts.
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