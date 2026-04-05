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Jacob Latz News: Makes second relief appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:46pm

Latz struck out two over a scoreless seventh inning in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Reds.

Latz, who made a fill-in start for Jacob deGrom last week, has seamlessly transitioned to the bullpen. Saturday's outing was his second straight scoreless relief appearance. The Rangers are concerned with the left-hander's ability to get deep into games as a starter, but Latz could be effective in shorter bursts.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
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