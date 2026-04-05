Jacob Latz News: Makes second relief appearance

Latz struck out two over a scoreless seventh inning in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Reds.

Latz, who made a fill-in start for Jacob deGrom last week, has seamlessly transitioned to the bullpen. Saturday's outing was his second straight scoreless relief appearance. The Rangers are concerned with the left-hander's ability to get deep into games as a starter, but Latz could be effective in shorter bursts.