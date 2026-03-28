Jacob Latz News: Making spot start Saturday
Latz is starting for the Rangers against the Phillies on Saturday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jacob deGrom was initially slated to take the mound Saturday, but the veteran right-hander was scratched due to neck stiffness. Latz was unsuccessful in earning a spot in the Rangers' rotation this spring, but the 29-year-old will open things up in deGrom's absence. Latz started in eight regular-season games for the Rangers in 2025 and posted a 2.72 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 39.2 innings.
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