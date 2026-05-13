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Jacob Latz News: Melts down in second blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Latz was charged with a blown save Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on three hits and no walks. He failed to record an out.

Brought in to preserve a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, Latz allowed six baserunners and even threw a wild pitch in a calamitous outing. The 30-year-old left-hander already had a loose grip on Texas' closer role, but his numbers remain strong enough that the Rangers figure to continue deploying him as their primary ninth-inning option. Through 21.2 innings, Latz has a 2.08 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB while converting five of his seven save chances.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
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