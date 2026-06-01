Jacob Latz News: Notches saves on back-to-back days

Latz picked up a save against the Cardinals on Monday, striking out two batters over one perfect inning.

Latz was summoned in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead. He succeeded without any drama, striking out the final two batters he faced and retiring the side in order on 16 pitches. Latz began June the same way he ended May -- with a save -- and continues to have a firm grasp on the Rangers' closer role, logging eight saves over his past 11 trips to the mound.