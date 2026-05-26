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Jacob Latz News: Notches sixth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Latz earned a save against the Astros on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two batters over 1.1 innings.

Texas jumped out to an 8-0 lead after one inning, but Houston managed to close the deficit to three runs with two outs in the eighth. Latz was brought in with a runner on second in that frame and struck out Brice Matthews to finish the inning. He then gave up a solo homer to Jeremy Pena in the ninth, but the Astros weren't able to get any closer. Latz's save was his first in two weeks and just his third appearance over that span. With that said, no Texas pitcher picked up a save during those two weeks, and Latz remains the leading candidate for saves moving forward.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
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