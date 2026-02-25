Jacob Latz headshot

Jacob Latz News: Opens rotation bid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 5:43am

Latz allowed two hits over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring start against Arizona.

Latz made his Cactus League debut and was all over the strike zone, landing 20 of his 26 pitches there. The left-hander delivered first-pitch strikes to six of the eight batters faced and is the lone Texas starter this spring to not allow a walk or a hit. He's competing with Kumar Rocker for the fifth spot in the rotation or could land in a hybrid role.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
