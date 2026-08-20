Jacob Latz News: Picks up save No. 25

Latz earned a save against the Nationals on Thursday, walking one batter and striking out three in a scoreless inning of work.

Latz inherited a two-run lead when he entered in the ninth frame and worked around a one-out walk to finish off the shutout. Outside of the batter he walked, Latz needed just 10 pitches to strike out three hitters, and five of his 16 total pitches were whiffs. The 30-year-old entered 2026 with just one career MLB save to his name, but Latz has emerged as one of MLB's top closers this season, converting 25 of 28 save opportunities while posting a 1.74 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 61:16 K:BB over 57 innings spanning 45 appearances.