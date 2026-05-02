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Jacob Latz News: Picks up third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Latz struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Tigers.

The lefty produced his seventh straight appearance without allowing a run as he works his way to the top of the pecking order in the Rangers bullpen. Latz has the team's last three saves dating back to April 25, and on the season he sports a 1.02 ERA, 0.45 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB through 17.2 innings. Latz doesn't have the premium stuff of a typical closer, but as long as he's getting the job done, manager Skip Schumaker will stick with him.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
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