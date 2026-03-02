Jacob Latz headshot

Jacob Latz News: Rebounds after rocky start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Latz allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one over three innings in Sunday's spring start against Seattle.

Two batters into Latz's second Cactus League start, the Rangers trailed, 2-0, after the left-hander served up a middle-middle slider that Cole Young drove 442 feet to right field. He allowed another hit in the inning, and then retired the final eight batters in a row. Latz threw 41 pitches (26 strikes) and did not walk a batter for the second straight start. He was used mostly as a reliever the last few seasons, but the Rangers are building him as a starter and letting him compete with Kumar Rocker for the final spot in the rotation. Of the two, Latz has performed better thus far in spring action.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
