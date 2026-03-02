Jacob Latz News: Rebounds after rocky start
Latz allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one over three innings in Sunday's spring start against Seattle.
Two batters into Latz's second Cactus League start, the Rangers trailed, 2-0, after the left-hander served up a middle-middle slider that Cole Young drove 442 feet to right field. He allowed another hit in the inning, and then retired the final eight batters in a row. Latz threw 41 pitches (26 strikes) and did not walk a batter for the second straight start. He was used mostly as a reliever the last few seasons, but the Rangers are building him as a starter and letting him compete with Kumar Rocker for the final spot in the rotation. Of the two, Latz has performed better thus far in spring action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Latz See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches74 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer163 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups169 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: Save Me!172 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, September 8175 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Latz See More