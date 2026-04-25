Jacob Latz News: Secures first save
Latz earned the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Athletics, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.
Latz was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and did so on 14 pitches. Jakob Junis, who had appeared to be the Rangers' preferred option for saves with Robert Garcia (shoulder) sidelined, was used in the eighth. The 30-year-old Latz owns a 1.23 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 14.2 innings with one save and two holds, and it appears manager Skip Schumaker will operate with a ninth-inning committee for the time being.
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