Jacob Latz headshot

Jacob Latz News: Secures seventh save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Latz picked up the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Royals. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Entering with a three-run cushion, Latz brushed off a one-out double from Bobby Witt and retired the side without any damage to secure his seventh save of the campaign. The left-handed hurler emerged as the primary closer in late April and for good reason, as he owns a 2.08 ERA and 0.62 WHIP across 26 innings this season. Latz has succeeded by limiting free passes with a 5.5 percent walk rate while missing enough bats to post a solid 25.3 percent strikeout rate.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Latz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Latz See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
9 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
13 days ago