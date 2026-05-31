Jacob Latz News: Secures seventh save
Latz picked up the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Royals. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.
Entering with a three-run cushion, Latz brushed off a one-out double from Bobby Witt and retired the side without any damage to secure his seventh save of the campaign. The left-handed hurler emerged as the primary closer in late April and for good reason, as he owns a 2.08 ERA and 0.62 WHIP across 26 innings this season. Latz has succeeded by limiting free passes with a 5.5 percent walk rate while missing enough bats to post a solid 25.3 percent strikeout rate.
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