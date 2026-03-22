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Jacob Latz News: Still in hunt for rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 6:52am

Texas manager Skip Schumaker said Saturday that Latz's chances of earning a roster spot will not be affected by the results of his final springs start, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Latz allowed nine runs on eight hits and two walks over three innings in a Cactus League outing Thursday, inflating his spring ERA to 8.22. "You don't make or break a team or a position on the last day of spring, or last couple days of spring," Schumaker said of Latz. The Rangers' main concern about Latz is maintaining velocity the deeper he gets into a game, which could impact his ability to give the team at least five or six innings. The left-hander's main competition for the final spot in the rotation is Kumar Rocker, who has excelled his last two times out but still has stuff to work through. Non-roster veterans Austin Gomber and Cal Quantrill are also vying for the roster.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
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