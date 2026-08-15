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Jacob Latz News: Works two innings for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Latz allowed a walk and struck out two over two scoreless and hitless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Latz has been shaky at times since the All-Star break, allowing four runs (three earned) over 11.1 innings in his last nine games. He was sharp Saturday, protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning before staying on for the ninth after the Rangers' offense gave him some extra cushion to work with. Latz has converted 24 of 27 save chances this season while posting a 1.77 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 58:15 K:BB across 56 innings.

Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
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