Jacob Lopez News: Allows five hits and walks five
Lopez (0-1) took the loss Monday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks without recording a strikeout across four innings.
Lopez generated just four whiffs on 91 pitches, and his fastball velocity was down 1.4 mph from his 2025 average of 90.8 mph. The 28-year-old started 17 games for the Athletics last season and turned in a respectable 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 113:37 K:BB across 92.2 innings. His stuff will need to improve moving forward if he's going to build on that in 2026. Lopez's next start is scheduled for Sunday at home against the Astros.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week6 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West24 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club32 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week219 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More