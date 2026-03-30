Jacob Lopez headshot

Jacob Lopez News: Allows five hits and walks five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 9:46pm

Lopez (0-1) took the loss Monday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks without recording a strikeout across four innings.

Lopez generated just four whiffs on 91 pitches, and his fastball velocity was down 1.4 mph from his 2025 average of 90.8 mph. The 28-year-old started 17 games for the Athletics last season and turned in a respectable 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 113:37 K:BB across 92.2 innings. His stuff will need to improve moving forward if he's going to build on that in 2026. Lopez's next start is scheduled for Sunday at home against the Astros.

Jacob Lopez
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
24 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
32 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
219 days ago