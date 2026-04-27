Jacob Lopez News: Allows one run in relief outing
Lopez allowed one run on a hit and two walks over one-plus inning Sunday against the Rangers. He struck out one.
With his turn in the rotation set to be skipped during this week's series against the Royals, Lopez was deployed out of the bullpen Sunday and produced mixed results. The southpaw entered in the fifth inning and tossed a scoreless frame, but allowed a run and multiple baserunners without recording an out in the sixth inning, leaving Justin Sterner to work out of the jam. Lopez has been disappointing to begin 2026, posting a 5.84 ERA and 1.95 WHIP with a 2-1 record across 24.2 innings. He's tentatively lined up to start Saturday against the Guardians, though that remains unconfirmed.
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