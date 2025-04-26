Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Jacob Lopez headshot

Jacob Lopez News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Athletics recalled Lopez from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Just three days after being sent to Triple-A, Lopez will return to the big club Saturday to fill the void in the Athletics' pitching staff caused by J.T. Ginn's (elbow) move to the injured list. The 27-year-old Lopez has punched out five batters and walked three over 4.1 shutout innings in the majors this season and will likely return to a middle relief role.

Jacob Lopez
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now