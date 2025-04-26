Jacob Lopez News: Back in majors

The Athletics recalled Lopez from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Just three days after being sent to Triple-A, Lopez will return to the big club Saturday to fill the void in the Athletics' pitching staff caused by J.T. Ginn's (elbow) move to the injured list. The 27-year-old Lopez has punched out five batters and walked three over 4.1 shutout innings in the majors this season and will likely return to a middle relief role.